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Marquee Hire for
Warehousing & Industrial
We offer fully demountable structures for warehousing and storage purposes. The use of temporary structures is a cost-efficient means of increasing storage capacity and full deployment can occur in a matter of days.
These structures include insulated walling and lockable doors, and their flexible design allows for easy reconfiguration or extension of the space at a later date should it be required.
The whole exercise has been trouble free and everything has run like clockwork.
Clifford Jakes
Nothing was ever too much trouble – there was never a no, only yes!
Andrew Naylor
Thanks very much for all your support of this year’s Festival of Speed – your team did a brilliant job.
Lord March, Goodwood
Your patience, understanding, advice and professionalism really did help us pull the event off, which went spectacularly. I would have no hesitation recommending you.
Penelope Penney
Your patience, understanding, advice and professionalism really did help us pull the event off, which went spectacularly. I would have no hesitation recommending you.
Oliver GEE, Red Occasions
With your support we have again raised the bar in terms of customer experience and event presentation.
Christopher Salmon, Goodwood
What can I say? Thank you so much for all your help. The team did a fantastic job and your attention to detail and speed were hugely appreciated.
Pete Nichols, Shine TV
Recommended Structures
Traditional Pole Marquees
Timeless high-peaked marquees, combining classic design with functional elegance
Pagodas & Canopies
Striking conical structures that can be joined in multiple configurations to suit any event layout
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